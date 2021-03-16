Solstice Significantly Expands Red Lake RLX Claim Position

The Company has also located additional third-party geological information that confirms that the RLX project is positioned near a major regional structure. Such structures are known to be important in the formation of significant gold mineralization in the Red Lake Camp and in other gold camps across Canada. Recently, the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) 1 drew attention to previous seismic data which they suggested could be used to identify a possible third major structure in the district, the other two being interpreted by the OGS to generally correlate with the location of major gold mineralization and deposits in the Red Lake camp. It follows that if another major structure exists, it could potentially host new Red-Lake type mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corporation (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce that we have acquired through staking an additional 2,234 Ha (111 claim units) to cover additional inferred target areas. The RLX property now covers a total of 5,534 Ha (275 claim units) over an area of greenstone which contains extensive electromagnetic (“EM”) conductors which are essentially restricted to the RLX claim group.

While the OGS interpretation of seismic data is compelling, additional independent data exist in government files which support the presence of a major structure in the area, which are summarized below and in Figure 1.

1) OGS magnetic data (2008)2 allow identification of clear crustal scale features. Well-developed linear magnetic features, which are related to regional faults can easily be discerned using OGS airborne magnetic survey data (see Solstice NR dated February 2, 2021, for a regional magnetic map and also our corporate presentation at https://www.solsticegold.com/investors/presentations/).

2) OGS mapping in 19983 identified a major regional structure. The Nungessor Deformation Zone is a major fault zone (mylonite) which is mapped parallel to, and on the west flank of, the RLX property (Figure 1)

3) A specific rock type, formed at depth and associated with major crustal faults, has been mapped on the property boundary by the OGS4. This rock type, called sanukitoid, was sampled and confirmed in 2000 by the OGS. These rocks are documented from the Archean worldwide. Their significance is that they are formed, in part, from melting of the mantle i.e. very deep in the earth, and as documented elsewhere “their very presence in outcrop identifies a translithospheric structure”5 Although no age data are available for the Nungessor sanukitoid, other similar rock types regionally are dated around the same age as the major gold mineralization event in the district.