 

Positive Signs Abound Even as Many Household Incomes Still Negatively Impacted by COVID-19

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s financial impact during the last year

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumers continue to be negatively impacted one year since the onset of COVID-19, though positive signs were observed in TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) newest Consumer Pulse study. The percentage of consumers who said their household income remains negatively impacted by the pandemic stands at 38% – significantly down from 53% one year ago in March 2020.

Formerly named the TransUnion Financial Hardship study, the Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 2,995 U.S. consumers conducted between February 26 and March 1, 2021. As the impact on household income lessens, early indicators point to the COVID-19 vaccine having a positive effect on consumers’ outlook. Of those persons who said they had been fully vaccinated, 77% stated they are optimistic about the future compared to just 59% of those who had not been vaccinated.

“Over the last 12 months, TransUnion has maintained a monthly study of the economic hardship experienced by millions of consumers impacted by COVID-19 around the world,” said Chris Cartwright, CEO of TransUnion. “The insights from this rich data set provide an invaluable global barometer of the pandemic’s financial impact.” 

Pandemic Affecting “Consumer Types” Differently

One year since the pandemic, the Consumer Pulse study exhibited that three primary U.S. consumer types have formed as a result of COVID-19:

  • Stable (35% of the population) – those consumers whose income has not decreased, and finances are as planned;
  • Hopeful (27% of the population) – consumers with income that has decreased, but believe their finances will recover;
  • In Limbo (22% of the population) – people with income that has decreased, but say they are unsure or slightly doubtful their finances will recover.

The remaining U.S. consumer types include those persons who are resilient, thriving, devastated or financially hit. Resilient consumers, who make up 8% of the population, saw their income decrease, but say their finances have fully recovered. Thriving consumers (5% of the population) had no income drop and better than planned finances. Devastated consumers (2%) had decreased income and don't think they'll ever recover. Financially hit people (1%) include those whose household income has not been impacted, but say finances are worse than planned.

