Positive Signs Abound Even as Many Household Incomes Still Negatively Impacted by COVID-19

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s financial impact during the last year

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumers continue to be negatively impacted one year since the onset of COVID-19, though positive signs were observed in TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) newest Consumer Pulse study. The percentage of consumers who said their household income remains negatively impacted by the pandemic stands at 38% – significantly down from 53% one year ago in March 2020.



Formerly named the TransUnion Financial Hardship study, the Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 2,995 U.S. consumers conducted between February 26 and March 1, 2021. As the impact on household income lessens, early indicators point to the COVID-19 vaccine having a positive effect on consumers’ outlook. Of those persons who said they had been fully vaccinated, 77% stated they are optimistic about the future compared to just 59% of those who had not been vaccinated.