 

F-star Therapeutics to Host Full-Year 2020 Investor Call and Provide Corporate Update on March 29, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that it will host a full year 2020 investor conference call and webcast on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The F-star Therapeutics management team, including Eliot Forster, CEO and Darlene Deptula-Hicks, CFO, will discuss 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors and News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations or participants can dial 1-833-471-0868 in the US/Canada or 1-914-987-7751 for International calls, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning March 30, 2021 and may be accessed in the Investors & News/Events and Presentations section on the F-star Therapeutics website for 90 days.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company’s goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²) format, F-star’s mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit https://www.f-star.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

