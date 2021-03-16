F-star Therapeutics to Host Full-Year 2020 Investor Call and Provide Corporate Update on March 29, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that it will host a full year 2020 investor conference call and webcast on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The F-star Therapeutics management team, including Eliot Forster, CEO and Darlene Deptula-Hicks, CFO, will discuss 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors and News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations or participants can dial 1-833-471-0868 in the US/Canada or 1-914-987-7751 for International calls, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.