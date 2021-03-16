Clarity Gold Appoints Legal Specialist Mr. Olen Aasen as Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Olen Aasen to its Advisory Board. Mr. Aasen is an executive and corporate and securities lawyer with more than 14 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory matters bringing a range of legal experience to Clarity’s team.



Mr. Aasen has been the Corporate Secretary, General Counsel or Vice President, Legal at various Canadian and U.S.-listed companies including TSX-listed Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Aasen has significant experience in working with mining companies through the development cycle and has advised on the successful completion of environmental assessments and permitting processes in Canada and the United States. In the past ten years Mr. Aasen has advised on over $800 million in debt and equity financings and structured project finance packages as well as advised on numerous critical project level agreements including rail transportation, power supply, port services, offtake, royalty, stream and Aboriginal impact benefits agreements. Mr. Aasen did his undergraduate studies in the Finance Department of the Sauder School of Business, obtained a J.D. from the University of British Columbia in 2006 and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 2007. Mr. Aasen was also appointed to the 2016 Legal 500 GC Powerlist for Canada.

“It’s an honour to welcome Olen as part of our Advisory team at Clarity,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Olen’s legal experience in multiple aspects of the resource industry and finance and his proven reputational excellence are an asset for the company as we advance the Destiny Project.”

Issuance of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an “Option”) to acquire an aggregate of 550,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) to certain consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of two years expiring on March 15, 2023, at a price of $1.48 per Share. All the Options vested on the date of grant. The Options and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Options held by the optionees are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the Options.