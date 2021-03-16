 

Clarity Gold Appoints Legal Specialist Mr. Olen Aasen as Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Olen Aasen to its Advisory Board. Mr. Aasen is an executive and corporate and securities lawyer with more than 14 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory matters bringing a range of legal experience to Clarity’s team.

Mr. Aasen has been the Corporate Secretary, General Counsel or Vice President, Legal at various Canadian and U.S.-listed companies including TSX-listed Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Aasen has significant experience in working with mining companies through the development cycle and has advised on the successful completion of environmental assessments and permitting processes in Canada and the United States. In the past ten years Mr. Aasen has advised on over $800 million in debt and equity financings and structured project finance packages as well as advised on numerous critical project level agreements including rail transportation, power supply, port services, offtake, royalty, stream and Aboriginal impact benefits agreements. Mr. Aasen did his undergraduate studies in the Finance Department of the Sauder School of Business, obtained a J.D. from the University of British Columbia in 2006 and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 2007. Mr. Aasen was also appointed to the 2016 Legal 500 GC Powerlist for Canada.

“It’s an honour to welcome Olen as part of our Advisory team at Clarity,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Olen’s legal experience in multiple aspects of the resource industry and finance and his proven reputational excellence are an asset for the company as we advance the Destiny Project.”

Issuance of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an “Option”) to acquire an aggregate of 550,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) to certain consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of two years expiring on March 15, 2023, at a price of $1.48 per Share. All the Options vested on the date of grant. The Options and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Options held by the optionees are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the Options.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarity Gold Appoints Legal Specialist Mr. Olen Aasen as Advisor VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Olen Aasen to its Advisory Board. Mr. Aasen is an executive and corporate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:02 Uhr
Clarity Gold beruft den Rechtsexperten Olen Aasen als Berater
15.03.21
Startschuss zur 4.000% Story "geleaked"?
10.03.21
REPEAT -- Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt
09.03.21
Breaking News: Geheimtipp Clarity Gold und das große Kursfeuerwerk? Eine 4.000%-Story reloaded?
09.03.21
Clarity Gold mobilisiert Bohrgerät für den Beginn des Explorationsprogramms auf dem Projekt Destiny im Abitibi-Gürtel
09.03.21
Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt
08.03.21
Nach News heute 30% Kursplus?! Clarity Gold kann es möglich machen!
05.03.21
Breaking News!: Montag 27% Kursplus bei Clarity Gold? - Oder sogar mehr?
05.03.21
Clarity Gold schließt nicht vermittelte Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 3,8 Mio. CAD ab
05.03.21
Clarity Gold Closes $3.8 Million Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01:59 Uhr
12
Clarity Gold aussichtsreicher Explorer
29.01.21
2
Wichtige News! Clarity Gold - Die neue 6.800%-Story?
29.01.21
3
Heißt die neue 6.800%-Story Clarity Gold? Heute mit "Meilenstein-News"