 

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of PLN-1474 Phase 1 Study and Development Transition to Global Pharmaceutical Partner

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 trial of PLN-1474, an oral, small-molecule selective inhibitor of the integrin αvβ1 in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Following the successful completion of this study, PLN-1474 has been transferred to Novartis.

The Phase 1 trial of PLN-1474 was a safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics dose-escalating first-in-human study that enrolled 84 healthy volunteers. PLN-1474 was rapidly absorbed and well tolerated with no dose- or treatment-limiting toxicities or severe/serious adverse events observed. In preclinical studies, PLN-1474 was observed to selectively block the αvβ1 integrin-mediated activation of TGF-β, reducing liver fibrosis in animal models.

“Our team’s successful Phase 1 development of PLN-1474 places this novel therapeutic in a strong position as we transfer it to Novartis,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pliant Therapeutics. “With these first-in-human study results in healthy volunteers showing that PLN-1474 was readily absorbed and generally well tolerated, we look forward to the program’s next steps under Novartis.”

Pursuant to the October 2019 Collaboration and License Agreement between the two companies, following Pliant’s completion of Phase 1, the PLN-1474 Investigational New Drug (IND) Application has been transferred to Novartis who will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities.

About the Collaboration and License Agreement

In October 2019, Pliant and Novartis entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of PLN-1474 and up to three integrin research targets. Pliant received a $50 million upfront fee for a worldwide exclusive license on PLN-1474 as well as $30 million in equity investment commitments from Novartis. Pliant is expected to receive reimbursement for research and development activities under the collaboration. Pliant is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $416 million on achievement of development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digit to low double-digit percentages.

