Worksport Finalizes Second Major Private Label Agreement

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is excited to report to its investors, shareholders, and supporters that as of March 8, 2021, it has expanded its Private Label business segment, adding yet another major brand. Worksport’s Sales team has been effective in negotiations and successfully closed on their second major Private Label agreement in the US, bringing with it a multinational, very high value brand. As was previously stated, under the terms of the supply partnership, the identity of this party must remain private.

“Worksport continues to drive forward with charismatic representation and is expanding its Private Label business with high value, reputable brands. Our traction and respective attention are undeniable, and we will continue to take full advantage of this momentum while we finalize terms with an immediate third in the queue as more potential customers & partners alike knock on our door,” says Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “I will emphasize, again, that although this Private Label brand’s identity must remain private due to contract terms, we are extremely excited to cooperate with them as their ecosystem includes large, nationally recognized companies, both in the USA and globally.”