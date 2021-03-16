Worksport Finalizes Second Major Private Label Agreement
TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is excited to report to its investors, shareholders, and supporters that as of March 8, 2021, it has expanded its Private Label business segment, adding yet another major brand. Worksport’s Sales team has been effective in negotiations and successfully closed on their second major Private Label agreement in the US, bringing with it a multinational, very high value brand. As was previously stated, under the terms of the supply partnership, the identity of this party must remain private.
“Worksport continues to drive forward with charismatic representation and is expanding its Private Label business with high value, reputable brands. Our traction and respective attention are undeniable, and we will continue to take full advantage of this momentum while we finalize terms with an immediate third in the queue as more potential customers & partners alike knock on our door,” says Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “I will emphasize, again, that although this Private Label brand’s identity must remain private due to contract terms, we are extremely excited to cooperate with them as their ecosystem includes large, nationally recognized companies, both in the USA and globally.”
As is Worksport’s standard practice, it will create bespoke tonneau cover designs exclusively for these multinational companies, from its original, non-solar, patented product lines. Assuredly, these products will not compete with Worksport’s branded product offerings, and are accretive to company income as the technology, designs, and manufacturing processes are already in place.
“Over the past decade, we have created the Gold standard for tonneau covers, building up a robust supply chain and continually refining operational processes. The impactful practices of this winning combination are beginning to be acknowledged by some of the biggest players in our target markets,” states Rossi, adding, “Indeed, we will continue to enhance and optimize our methods, ensuring our competitive moat to account for new alternative participants that may enter this space.”
Subsequent discussions have already hit on future agreement amendments for private label implementations of Worksport’s highly anticipated and forthcoming TerraVis Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Battery Systems. Accounting for the upper echelon of the U.S. economy's revenue, the aforementioned brand earns upwards of $60 Billion annually, making them a very high value, long term client for Worksport.
