 

Steppe Gold to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Steppe Gold OTCQX:STPGF today announced that Aneel Waraich, Executive Vice President & Director, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.  

  Event   Q1 Investor Summit
  Date March 23-25th, 2021
  Presentation       March 24th @ 10:00 AM ET
  Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZcwA7SvdRj2kzf86YdCEhg

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold (OTCQX:STPGF) is Mongolia’s premier precious metals company.  Steppe holds a portfolio of gold and silver projects covering over 20,000 hectares, including the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) property. The company is led by a management team with a proven track record in mining exploration and development, and strong in-country expertise. 2020 was Steppe’s first year of production at the ATO Project, which has a total projection of 50,000 to 60,000 ounces annually at cash costs of ~US$572/oz.  Steppe is currently completing a feasibility study into the expansion of this ATO Project to approximately 150,000 ounces of gold per year, and recently announced doubling its resource estimates to 2.45Moz Au Eq.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




