VivoPower International PLC to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

LONDON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) announced today that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin and Executive Director, Matt Cahir, have been invited to present at this week’s Virtual Roth Conference, presented by Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”).

Roth’s 33rd annual investor conference is being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021, bringing together senior executives from over 400 companies and thousands of global investors. The conference will feature one-on-one management meetings, virtual fireside chats with industry analysts and thematic industry panels representing sectors including Sustainability, Technology, Healthcare and more.