 

VivoPower International PLC to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

LONDON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) announced today that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin and Executive Director, Matt Cahir, have been invited to present at this week’s Virtual Roth Conference, presented by Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”).

Roth’s 33rd annual investor conference is being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021, bringing together senior executives from over 400 companies and thousands of global investors. The conference will feature one-on-one management meetings, virtual fireside chats with industry analysts and thematic industry panels representing sectors including Sustainability, Technology, Healthcare and more.

For any inquiries, please reach out to shareholders@vivopower.com.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Roth

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Relations
shareholders@vivopower.com

Press
rmorganevans@edisongroup.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference LONDON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) announced today that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin and Executive Director, Matt Cahir, have been invited to present at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
VivoPower International PLC to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
10.03.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm
24.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and landmark Global Battery Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur
24.02.21
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
17.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Hugh Durrant-Whyte to the Advisory Council

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?