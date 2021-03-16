 

Blackbird Green Initiative Drives Industry Awareness with Video Emissions Impact Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:15  |  30   |   |   

"Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth" industry report highlights the hidden impact video production has on climate change and identifies areas where the industry can reduce its carbon footprint

LONDON, 16 March 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the multi award-winning cloud-native video editing platform Blackbird, today launches a carbon awareness study titled "Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth" developed in collaboration with environmental management consultancy Green Element. The study highlights the impact the video industry has on the environment and outlines key areas where companies can take greater strides towards meeting sustainability goals.

Two-week sport event shows how traditional video editing methods generate up to eleven times the carbon emissions of cloud-native solutions

Blackbird and Green Element hope to sound the alarm around this accelerating issue in order to change attitudes within the video industry. Embracing existing cloud native technologies will lead to immediate reductions in emissions caused by production equipment, travel, physical network infrastructure, servers with heavy processing demands, housing for such equipment and the data transfer of large media files.

"According to Albert, the BAFTA backed environmental organisation, Annual Report 2019-20, 'One hour of television production generates 9.2 tonnes of CO2 equating to almost 28 square metres of lost sea ice'. This is an urgent call to action," states Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird. 

Blackbird, which has seen a three-fold increase in share price over the past 12 months, puts sustainability at the core of its mission. With its carbon-friendly solution for remote editing bypassing much of the conventional hardware needed for post-production, Blackbird is well positioned to help customers reduce their carbon emissions.

THE ADVANTAGES OF CLOUD NATIVE TO THE ENVIRONMENT

With the impact of COVID-19, many more broadcasters and content producers are starting to use the cloud for editing and post-production workflows. Whilst it's evident that the move to the cloud can significantly reduce the climate impact through reductions in the number of people and equipment needed on site, not all remote technology is carbon friendly. Typical cloud-based solutions need extra hardware to connect to the cloud and output from it. Most use hidden virtual infrastructure within the cloud, which consumes significant amounts of energy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackbird Green Initiative Drives Industry Awareness with Video Emissions Impact Study "Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth" industry report highlights the hidden impact video production has on climate change and identifies areas where the industry can reduce its carbon footprint LONDON, 16 March 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blackbird plc (AIM: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA