Blackbird Green Initiative Drives Industry Awareness with Video Emissions Impact Study

LONDON, 16 March 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the multi award-winning cloud-native video editing platform Blackbird, today launches a carbon awareness study titled "Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth " developed in collaboration with environmental management consultancy Green Element . The study highlights the impact the video industry has on the environment and outlines key areas where companies can take greater strides towards meeting sustainability goals.

"Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth" industry report highlights the hidden impact video production has on climate change and identifies areas where the industry can reduce its carbon footprint

Blackbird and Green Element hope to sound the alarm around this accelerating issue in order to change attitudes within the video industry. Embracing existing cloud native technologies will lead to immediate reductions in emissions caused by production equipment, travel, physical network infrastructure, servers with heavy processing demands, housing for such equipment and the data transfer of large media files.

"According to Albert, the BAFTA backed environmental organisation, Annual Report 2019-20, 'One hour of television production generates 9.2 tonnes of CO 2 equating to almost 28 square metres of lost sea ice'. This is an urgent call to action," states Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird.

Blackbird, which has seen a three-fold increase in share price over the past 12 months, puts sustainability at the core of its mission. With its carbon-friendly solution for remote editing bypassing much of the conventional hardware needed for post-production, Blackbird is well positioned to help customers reduce their carbon emissions.

THE ADVANTAGES OF CLOUD NATIVE TO THE ENVIRONMENT

With the impact of COVID-19, many more broadcasters and content producers are starting to use the cloud for editing and post-production workflows. Whilst it's evident that the move to the cloud can significantly reduce the climate impact through reductions in the number of people and equipment needed on site, not all remote technology is carbon friendly. Typical cloud-based solutions need extra hardware to connect to the cloud and output from it. Most use hidden virtual infrastructure within the cloud, which consumes significant amounts of energy.