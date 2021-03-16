Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular in connection with its Qualifying Transaction with InterCure, Israel's Leading and Fastest-Growing Cannabis Company

SVX to Hold a Special Meeting of its Unitholders on April 6, 2021

Transaction Expected to Close on April 8, 2021

InterCure Shares Expected to be Listed on TSX on Closing, and Subsequently also on NASDAQ

Well-Positioned for Market Expansion and Further Positive Free Cash Flow Growth in the Event of Adult-Use Cannabis Reform within the Next 24 Months

US$65 Million in Equity Commitments under Private Placement Provides Sufficient Cash to Satisfy Cash Closing Condition

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.U) (OTCQX: SBVRF) ("SVX") announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with its qualifying transaction to combine with InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) ("InterCure"), Israel's leading cannabis company (the "Qualifying Transaction").

SVX currently expects the Qualifying Transaction to close (the "Closing") on April 8, 2021. InterCure has applied to list its shares on the TSX. Such listing on the TSX, and the listing of the shares issuable in connection with the Qualifying Transaction on the TASE, are conditions to the Closing. SVX and InterCure have agreed that InterCure will also apply to list its shares for trading on the NASDAQ, which listing is expected to occur subsequent to the Closing.

SVX has received private placement commitments of US$65 million at a price of $10.00 per share issuable immediately prior to, and conditional on, completion of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Private Placement").

InterCure will hold a special meeting of its shareholders on April 1, 2021 to approve certain matters required in connection with the Qualifying Transactions after which, SVX will hold a special meeting of its unitholders on April 6, 2021 (the "Meeting") to approve the Qualifying Transaction. At the Meeting, SVX may seek to extend the date by which SVX has to consummate a qualifying transaction. This extension is only expected to be sought if the conditions to Closing are not met or waived by April 8, 2021.

Investment Highlights

Canndoc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products in pharmacies across the country.