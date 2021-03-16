 

Major League Baseball Partners with Citrix

Major League Baseball (MLB) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced a new multi-year, multi-dimensional partnership that will help evolve MLB’s business operations in an increasingly mobile and remote industry. To adapt to changes throughout its business, MLB has selected Citrix as its Official Workspace and App Delivery Partner. The league will utilize Citrix’s digital workspace solutions so employees can build and deliver the future of baseball in a more agile fashion.

“Much like players on the field, our internal teams need agility and innovative tools that allow them to quickly and easily access the resources they need to perform at their best,” said Chris Marinak, MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer. “Using Citrix, we can enable our employees to maximize productivity and performance from wherever they are.”

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, MLB will leverage Citrix digital workspace solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix ADC , to provide employees with unified access to everything they need to get work done, from anywhere – at home, from a ballpark, in the office or on the road. Also as part of the deal, Citrix will extend its advertising campaigns to MLB digital platforms, Jewel Events such as the All-Star Game and World Series, ballparks around the country, MLB Network programming and broadcast partners including FOX and ESPN.

“The last year has been one of unprecedented change, but one thing remains the same: people need and want to connect through sports,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Citrix. “We are proud to be teaming with MLB to power their highly dynamic work environment and help them continue to innovate to keep their employees and fans engaged.”

MLB joins more than 400,000 organizations globally that use Citrix solutions to deliver a superior employee experience and the future of work. Click here to learn more about the transformative results they are delivering.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.



Major League Baseball (MLB) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced a new multi-year, multi-dimensional partnership that will help evolve MLB's business operations in an increasingly mobile and remote industry.

