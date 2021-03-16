Premier Inc. to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on March 23, 2021

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on March 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-present ....