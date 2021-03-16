 

Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:17  |  34   |   |   

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $13.30 per share for gross proceeds of $99,750,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to fund acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Baird are serving as the joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are serving as bookrunners for the Offering. B. Riley Securities, Berenberg, Compass Point, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are serving as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 17, 2020. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone: 1-800-414-3627; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, Attention: Syndicate Department, fax: 1-443-224-1273; Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, telephone: 1-800-326-5897; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, telephone: 1-800-792-2473; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, Attention: Equity Syndicate, telephone: 1-800-859-1783; or Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-685-4786.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $13.30 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Global Medical REIT Inc. Commences Common Stock Public Offering
03.03.21
Global Medical REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
16.02.21
Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast