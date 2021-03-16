Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $13.30 per share for gross proceeds of $99,750,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to fund acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Baird are serving as the joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are serving as bookrunners for the Offering. B. Riley Securities, Berenberg, Compass Point, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are serving as co-managers for the Offering.
The Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 17, 2020. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone: 1-800-414-3627; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, Attention: Syndicate Department, fax: 1-443-224-1273; Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, telephone: 1-800-326-5897; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, telephone: 1-800-792-2473; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, Attention: Equity Syndicate, telephone: 1-800-859-1783; or Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-685-4786.
