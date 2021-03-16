Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $13.30 per share for gross proceeds of $99,750,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to fund acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Baird are serving as the joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are serving as bookrunners for the Offering. B. Riley Securities, Berenberg, Compass Point, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are serving as co-managers for the Offering.