 

StrikeForce Finishes Paying Off All Convertible Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:19  |  19   |   |   

EDISON, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), as of last week we paid-off our remaining convertible debt of $45,000 from 2020, and we now we have $0.00 of convertible debt and we don’t plan or expect any additional meainingful shares increasing our outstanding. “We thank the companies that were willing to work with us to negotiate over $640,000 of convertible debt, and now the final $45,000 is paid-off,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“In addition to paying off our convertible debt, StrikeForce is feeling extremely positive about our rollout of SafeVchatand PrivacyLoK,” says Kay, “so far we have put many companys onto our platform and the early feedback has been very positive, and as the products continue to grow, we expect that growth will translate directly to shareholder value. Since Cyber Security has become such an important part of our everyday lives, and now that video conferencing is part of the new everyday normal, SafeVchat & PrivacyLok are positioned to become the industrys’ new Gold Standard for video conferencing security and desktop privacy protection.”

“We are also very excited about the media coverage we’ve been getting. Last week Forbes Magazine included an article about SafeVchat: https://www.forbes.com/sites/garydrenik/2021/03/09/are-businesses-putt ..., and yesterday we were included in Security Magazine: https://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/94821-5-minutes-with-george- .... Also next Wednesday I will be doing another interview with Everett Jolly from Stock Day Media and I will be sharing the latest good news and discussing how we expect to grow the company much further.”

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK StrikeForce:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

StrikeForce Media
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com




Disclaimer

