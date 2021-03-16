 

Better Choice Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Committee to Review Potential Strategic Opportunities

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced the formation of a Special Advisory Committee of trusted advisors, created with a view towards enhancing shareholder value. The committee will be co-chaired by two Better Choice Board Members Michael Young (Chairman) and John Word (Director), and will include Clinton Gee (Director), Damian Dalla Longa (Director) and Rob Sauermann (Executive Vice President – Strategy).

Better Choice’s Board of Directors has voted to form a strategic advisory committee with a view towards advancing the Company’s long-term strategic goals, evaluating potential transactions, and making recommendations to the Board regarding those matters, as appropriate. Such matters may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s up-list to a major national exchange, strategic partnerships mergers and acquisitions, and potential debt and equity financing opportunities.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, stated, “Due to our strong positioning in the rapidly growing pet health and wellness sector, world-class management team, solid financial position and the potential up-list of our stock, we are seeing a multitude of strategic opportunities coming our way. We felt the need to form a committee to vet all possible options and outcomes in order to maximize shareholder value.”

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

