 

Recruiter.com Partners with QuickFee, Bringing Flexible Online Payment Solutions to More than 800,000 Recruiting and HR Professionals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:15  |  33   |   |   

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, is today announcing that QuickFee has joined its roster of partner companies, bringing flexible online payment solutions to the growing Recruiter.com Marketplace.

The Recruiter.com Marketplace provides its community of independent recruiters and partner companies with value-added services, such as low-cost healthcare for independent business owners, tech-forward marketing tools, background check services, co-working space, and more. And now, through QuickFee’s integrated online financing platform, the broader Recruiter.com community has access to flexible-term and interest-free payment solutions.

"Small and independent recruiters and staffing firms need accessible and frictionless solutions to their cash flow needs," said Evan Sohn, CEO, Recruiter.com. "Especially now, as the economy begins to build back and businesses start to think about scaling their operations and teams, having access to payment and financing options that do not impact cash flows is critical to this next phase of the great rehire. Practically speaking, QuickFee is a functional and reliable capital partner for Recruiter.com's community of over 800,000 recruiting and HR professionals.”

QuickFee also empowers recruiters to better address their clients’ financial needs – without compromising their cash flow. “As we navigate through and beyond the COVID environment, businesses and job seekers alike are rebuilding,” said Eric Lookhoff, President of QuickFee. “Through the Recruiter.com Marketplace, QuickFee provides the essential resources needed to promote robust employment and a stronger post-COVID workforce.”

By offering QuickFee’s secure payment and lending solutions, Recruiter.com will give its recruiting business community of more than 28,000 small and independent recruiters a way to serve more clients and reduce collections issues simultaneously.

“This partnership addresses one of the most common pain points of the recruiter industry – billing issues and being forced to turn away new business due to lack of payment options,” said Richard Formoe, Chief Revenue Officer for QuickFee. “Every recruiter – large or small – can now be paid at the outset of the engagement while providing favorable billing options to their clients.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Partners with QuickFee, Bringing Flexible Online Payment Solutions to More than 800,000 Recruiting and HR Professionals HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, is today announcing that QuickFee has joined its roster of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin