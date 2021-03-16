Recruiter.com Partners with QuickFee, Bringing Flexible Online Payment Solutions to More than 800,000 Recruiting and HR Professionals

The Recruiter.com Marketplace provides its community of independent recruiters and partner companies with value-added services, such as low-cost healthcare for independent business owners, tech-forward marketing tools, background check services, co-working space, and more. And now, through QuickFee’s integrated online financing platform, the broader Recruiter.com community has access to flexible-term and interest-free payment solutions.

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, is today announcing that QuickFee has joined its roster of partner companies, bringing flexible online payment solutions to the growing Recruiter.com Marketplace.

"Small and independent recruiters and staffing firms need accessible and frictionless solutions to their cash flow needs," said Evan Sohn, CEO, Recruiter.com. "Especially now, as the economy begins to build back and businesses start to think about scaling their operations and teams, having access to payment and financing options that do not impact cash flows is critical to this next phase of the great rehire. Practically speaking, QuickFee is a functional and reliable capital partner for Recruiter.com's community of over 800,000 recruiting and HR professionals.”

QuickFee also empowers recruiters to better address their clients’ financial needs – without compromising their cash flow. “As we navigate through and beyond the COVID environment, businesses and job seekers alike are rebuilding,” said Eric Lookhoff, President of QuickFee. “Through the Recruiter.com Marketplace, QuickFee provides the essential resources needed to promote robust employment and a stronger post-COVID workforce.”

By offering QuickFee’s secure payment and lending solutions, Recruiter.com will give its recruiting business community of more than 28,000 small and independent recruiters a way to serve more clients and reduce collections issues simultaneously.

“This partnership addresses one of the most common pain points of the recruiter industry – billing issues and being forced to turn away new business due to lack of payment options,” said Richard Formoe, Chief Revenue Officer for QuickFee. “Every recruiter – large or small – can now be paid at the outset of the engagement while providing favorable billing options to their clients.”