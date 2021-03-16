Nordson to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 30, 2021
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it will be hosting its Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend can register here or through the company’s website.
During the event, the company will share an overview of the business, as well as its long-term strategic priorities and financial goals. Through presentations and videos, investors will develop a better understanding of the company’s growth strategy, as well as its strong competitive advantage, differentiated product portfolio, and diversified end markets. Key speakers will include:
- Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Joseph Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- Gregory Merk, Executive Vice President, Industrial Precision Solutions Segment
- Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Advanced Technology Solutions Segment
Participants are advised to register in advance. A copy of the presentation and replay of the event will be made available at www.nordson.com/investors.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005118/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare