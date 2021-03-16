Nordson to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 30, 2021

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it will be hosting its Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend can register here or through the company’s website.

During the event, the company will share an overview of the business, as well as its long-term strategic priorities and financial goals. Through presentations and videos, investors will develop a better understanding of the company’s growth strategy, as well as its strong competitive advantage, differentiated product portfolio, and diversified end markets. Key speakers will include: