 

Iteris Awarded $1.2 Million Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Mobility and Traffic Engineering Services

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), with a potential value of up to $1.2 million, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

Iteris Awarded $1.2 Million Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Mobility and Traffic Engineering Services

The three-year program includes traffic signal timing improvements at key intersections throughout the Houston district, one of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, which houses over 1,000 signalized intersections.

“We are proud to be selected again by TxDOT to support important infrastructure projects in the state of Texas, one of the largest and most progressive transportation markets in the U.S.,” said Scott Carlson, regional vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Texas is a key strategic market for Iteris and, with this being the fourth TxDOT IDIQ awarded to Iteris in the past three years, we expect to further expand our share of specialized consulting, managed services and software-as-a-service revenue in the state.”

With this contract, which was awarded in December 2020, Iteris expands its current traffic engineering and smart mobility work to another TxDOT district, for a total potential TxDOT backlog of over $9.3 million from six IDIQ contracts awarded over the past five years.

In May 2019, Iteris was awarded an IDIQ contract from TxDOT for traffic signal timing, traffic signal operations and signal communication analysis in the Austin district. That contract was a three-year commitment with a potential value of up to $2 million.

In June 2020, Iteris was awarded a $1 million contract by the City of Round Rock to provide mobility intelligence solutions and video detection technology updates throughout the Texas city.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

