 

Live Webcast Deliver Better Business Outcomes – Managing Supply Variability

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, invites you to part two of the webcast series, Deliver Better Business Outcomes – Managing Supply Variability. Join industry leaders Lora Cecere, founder, Supply Chain Insights, and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility, as they explore how to build a more resilient supply chain to quickly respond to shifts in today’s dynamic market.

Following the unprecedented challenges of 2020, supply chain leaders must be able to sense and respond quickly to risks and opportunities in both supply and demand. This online webcast will continue the discussion and help the audience learn what it means to deliver better business outcomes in 2021 through the lens of managing supply variability. The webcast will discuss the causes of supply variability, initiatives to address the challenge, metrics to measure success, and segmentation to align these efforts across a complex, global supply chain.

Webcast at a Glance:

  • Title: Deliver Better Business Outcomes (Part 2) – Managing Supply Variability
  • Speakers: Lora Cecere, founder, Supply Chain Insights, and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility
  • When: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST
  • Register Today: https://bit.ly/38bshha

About Logility
 Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.



