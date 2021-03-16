 

Spectrum Brands Announces Final Tender Results

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today (i) the final tender results for the previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash by its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (the “Company”), any and all of the Company’s outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") (the "2024 Notes Tender Offer") and (ii) the final tender results for the previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash by the Company of up to $550 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “2025 Notes Tender Offer”).

2024 Notes Tender Offer

As of the previously announced final tender offer expiration date and time of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021 (the “2024 Tender Offer Expiration Time”), according to information provided by the tender agent for the 2024 Notes Tender Offer, a total of $165,527,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the 2024 Notes Tender Offer (including the $165,527,000 in aggregate principal amount previously purchased by the Company on March 2, 2021 in connection with the settlement of early tenders of the 2024 Notes).

The Company has called for redemption all of the 2024 Notes that remained outstanding following the 2024 Tender Offer Expiration Time on March 16, 2021.

2025 Notes Tender Offer

The 2025 Notes Tender Offer was oversubscribed as of the previously announced early tender offer date and time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 1, 2021. The Company purchased $550,033,000 aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes on March 2, 2021 in connection with the settlement of early tenders of the 2025 Notes. Consequently, no additional tenders of 2025 Notes were accepted for purchase as of the previously announced final tender offer expiration date and time of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the applicable indenture governing the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

