 

National CineMedia (NCM) and ATM.TV Unite to Connect With Movie Fans at HD Screens Atop FCTI ATMs Located in 7-Eleven Stores

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and ATM.TV, a nationwide provider of Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) HD advertising, have united in a new advertising sales relationship that will allow brands to connect with movie fans through HD toppers located on FCTI ATMs at 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

NCM’s new DOOH group, which was created to further unite brands with audiences beyond theaters in a variety of complementary venues, will sell ATM.TV HD out of home media inventory alongside NCM’s Noovie entertainment content and trivia programming on over 8,500 ATM.TV HD 27” screens.

“Movie fans are movie fans, whether they’re out shopping or in a theater, and this relationship with ATM.TV allows us to help brands reach and engage with people at a critical moment when they’re in an active shopping mode,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with National CineMedia. “Like movie theaters, 7-Eleven stores are anchors in their neighborhoods – attracting a large, diverse, and valuable group of consumers on a daily basis. ATM.TV’s network ubiquity and ability to target by daypart in a large screen format gives advertisers a lot of options for effective campaign targeting.”

“Convenience stores are essential businesses at the heart of the local community, especially at this time when many people are turning to them for quick shopping trips to avoid crowded supermarkets and big-box stores during the pandemic,” said ATM.TV CEO Daniel Aharonoff. “We’re creating invaluable opportunities for advertisers to reach people while they shop with omni-channel targeting.”

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About American Television Media Group, Inc. (ATM.TV)

ATM.TV is a pioneering Digital-Out-Of-Home company specializing in software and hardware for DOOH advertising. To find out more about ATM.TV, visit https://atm.tv.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, the ATM.TV relationship and expected consumer interactions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.

DMA is a registered trademark of The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.



