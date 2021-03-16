 

Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:40  |  90   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the appointment of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Jonathan Mayhew as Ontrak Chief Executive Officer effective April 12, 2021. Terren Peizer, who founded the company 17 years ago and served as CEO and Chairman through the company’s launch and expansion of national health plan contracts, was named Executive Chairman. Peizer will continue to serve as Chairman of the Ontrak Board of Directors and remains majority shareholder.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of Ontrak since founding the company, and I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our 700-person team,” said Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO. “I have long looked forward to handing over the CEO reins to an executive of Jonathan’s stature, and the Ontrak Board of Directors and I are confident that he is the right leader to build upon our growth trajectory and scale the business. Jonathan is a seasoned leader with deep experience building and leading multi-billion-dollar businesses, strong relationships with C-Suite executives in the healthcare industry, and a proven track record of delivering record growth. I very much look forward to supporting Jonathan. In my new role as Executive Chairman, I will continue to focus on our capital formation and shareholder value-added transactions, drive our mission-driven culture, and collaborate with Jonathan on our long-term growth strategy. Jonathan will assume day-to-day leadership of Ontrak on April 12.”

Jonathan Mayhew stated, “Ontrak is a high growth, high potential company with a very exciting future. The company has industry-leading engagement and member satisfaction scores, third-party validated savings and ROI, and lasting clinical outcomes with the most challenging care-avoidant, high acuity members that represent 44% of the health industry’s medical expense. This is an irresistible opportunity for me to lead a company with an exceptionally talented team and to develop an integrated intervention platform for behavioral health powered by the market’s best engagement engine.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive Officer Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the appointment of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
12.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors
09.03.21
Ontrak Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
OTRK BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
05.03.21
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
33
Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
19.09.20
1
OTRK - Ontrak