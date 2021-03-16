Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive Officer

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the appointment of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Jonathan Mayhew as Ontrak Chief Executive Officer effective April 12, 2021. Terren Peizer, who founded the company 17 years ago and served as CEO and Chairman through the company’s launch and expansion of national health plan contracts, was named Executive Chairman. Peizer will continue to serve as Chairman of the Ontrak Board of Directors and remains majority shareholder.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of Ontrak since founding the company, and I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our 700-person team,” said Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO. “I have long looked forward to handing over the CEO reins to an executive of Jonathan’s stature, and the Ontrak Board of Directors and I are confident that he is the right leader to build upon our growth trajectory and scale the business. Jonathan is a seasoned leader with deep experience building and leading multi-billion-dollar businesses, strong relationships with C-Suite executives in the healthcare industry, and a proven track record of delivering record growth. I very much look forward to supporting Jonathan. In my new role as Executive Chairman, I will continue to focus on our capital formation and shareholder value-added transactions, drive our mission-driven culture, and collaborate with Jonathan on our long-term growth strategy. Jonathan will assume day-to-day leadership of Ontrak on April 12.”

Jonathan Mayhew stated, “Ontrak is a high growth, high potential company with a very exciting future. The company has industry-leading engagement and member satisfaction scores, third-party validated savings and ROI, and lasting clinical outcomes with the most challenging care-avoidant, high acuity members that represent 44% of the health industry’s medical expense. This is an irresistible opportunity for me to lead a company with an exceptionally talented team and to develop an integrated intervention platform for behavioral health powered by the market’s best engagement engine.”