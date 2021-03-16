TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Brian Lee to Board of Directors

Mr. Lee has over 20 years of experience founding and leading consumer businesses. He is Co-Founder and served as CEO of The Honest Company and ShoeDazzle.com and Co-Founder and served as President of LegalZoom.com. Mr. Lee is Co-Founder and Managing Director of BAM Ventures, an early-stage consumer focused venture capital firm. He also currently serves as a board member at the Lowell Milken Institute of Business Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. Mr. Lee holds a B.A. in Economics and Business and a J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW”), today announced the appointment of Brian Lee as a new member to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“Brian’s tremendous track record and experience as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist provides our board with distinct advantages in identifying attractive business combinations across multiple sectors,” said Joseph Shaposhnik, Chairman and CEO of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. “We are pleased to add his deep expertise to our team of accomplished directors and advisors as we seek to partner with quality businesses that have chosen to transition to the public market.”

Mr. Lee joins current board members Joseph Shaposhnik, Meredith Jackson, and Carol Lowe.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to identify, merge with and take public a durable and predictable business well positioned to deliver superior revenue growth. Its management is associated with TCW’s New America Premier business unit, which was established by Mr. Shaposhnik in 2015.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. The Company is sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc., a leading global investment management firm with approximately $248 billion of assets under management.

