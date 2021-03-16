Ross Stores Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today the following changes to the composition and leadership of its Board of Directors:

The Board expects to name George Orban as Chairman of the Board and Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, as Vice Chair. These Board leadership changes will become effective following the Company’s Annual Stockholders Meeting on May 19, 2021.

Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, has been elected to the Board effective March 10, 2021.

Our current Chairman Michael Balmuth, and Chairman Emeritus Norman Ferber, will not be standing for re-election as directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting. Both Mr. Balmuth and Mr. Ferber will have ongoing, active roles as senior advisors to the Company.

In commenting on this news, Michael Balmuth, Chairman of Ross Stores, said, “Norman Ferber and our entire Board of Directors join me in congratulating George Orban and Barbara Rentler on their pending new Board leadership roles. We believe that their combined decades of in-depth business knowledge and experience at Ross are invaluable resources that will benefit our stockholders as they lead the Board and the Company.”

Mr. Balmuth continued, “We are also pleased to welcome Michael Hartshorn to our Board. Michael is a very talented executive with over 30 years of proven retail leadership experience, including more than two decades at Ross. He brings valuable strategic insights as well as his broadbased knowledge and operational and financial expertise.”