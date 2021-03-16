SAIC Appoints New Board Member and Board Fellow

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) announced today the appointment of Dr. Garth Graham, director and global head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships at YouTube and a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, to the company’s board of directors, effective March 15.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Graham to SAIC’s board of directors. He is a leading authority on social determinants of health and health equity. His broad experience in health care, technology, and groundbreaking programs in public and community health settings brings a unique perspective that will further guide SAIC as a leader in digital transformation and service to our citizens,” said Donna Morea, SAIC board chair. “His passion and energy will be critical toward helping SAIC transform government through innovation, technology, and diverse talent.”

Graham will serve on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee bringing the board’s total membership to 10. With the appointment of Graham, SAIC’s board is comprised of 60% women and people of color.

“SAIC’s board is committed to aligning with SAIC’s inclusion, diversity, and equity values,” said Morea. “A more inclusive and diverse board enables us to offer richer, relevant experiences and authentic perspectives to drive exceptional business results.”

SAIC’s board of directors will also welcome new board fellow, Mike McGrew, executive vice president, chief communications and corporate social responsibility and diversity officer for Constellation Brands, a leading Fortune 500 company and international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits based in Victor, New York. McGrew joins SAIC’s board through the Heidrick and Struggles’ Director Institute, a comprehensive development program, founded with advisors EY, Skadden Arps, and The Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University, that prepares diverse executives for broader operating roles and corporate governance.