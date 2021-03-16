Moody’s Analytics Wins Analytics Innovation Award for CRE Solution

Moody’s Analytics has won the Analytics Innovation category in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. We earned this award for innovation in our commercial real estate (CRE) offering.

Specifically recognized was our Custom Markets model, which gives customers the ability to create unique, customized submarkets of commercial and multifamily properties.

“Winning a FinTech Breakthrough award for our innovation in the CRE space is really exciting,” said Keith Berry, General Manager at Moody’s Analytics. “Our customers need different and more advanced options for their CRE analysis—especially as the economy continues recovering—and the Custom Markets model is a great example. The custom analysis it produces builds on customers’ own expertise and helps them make better CRE investment decisions.”

The Custom Markets model lets users of the Moody's Analytics REIS platform apply their local market expertise on top of a rich historical dataset. Multiple submodels leverage our vast economic and CRE performance data in property-level forecasts based on the stage of each property (stabilized or under construction) as well its evolution over time.

Included as well are 2-year future rent and vacancy rate projections based on each property and/or development project within the specified area. In addition, custom market performance indicators are benchmarked to Moody’s Analytics REIS-defined markets and submarkets, helping users identify pockets of over- and under-performance.

The Custom Markets tool is one of many recent enhancements to the Moody's Analytics REIS platform, the cornerstone of Moody’s Analytics CRE Solutions and a valuable decision-making tool for commercial real estate investors, lenders, analysts, and regulators.

Learn more about this award, which adds to the recognition for Moody’s Analytics.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005589/en/