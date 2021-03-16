Skye Bioscience’s Cannabinoid-Derived Drug Candidate, THCVHS, Demonstrates No Eye Irritation in Preclinical Assessment

The EpiOcular TM MTT ET-50 risk assessment assay determines the effective time when a material causes a 50% reduction in the viability of tissue being assessed. Test materials are then categorized into one of four classifications, ranging from non-irritating to severe/extreme irritation, which correspond to groupings of the in vivo gold standard, the Draize eye test.

San Diego, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced preclinical data demonstrating that THCVHS, the Company’s novel THC prodrug, showed no signs of irritation of the eye using an in vitro assay, the EpiOcular TM MTT ET-50.

The preclinical findings from this study demonstrate that THCVHS achieved the lowest possible ranking of mild/non-irritating at each dose range (0.5-2.0%) anticipated to be used in Skye’s upcoming Phase 1 study.

“Our aim is to develop cannabinoid-derived medicines using rigorous pharmaceutical methods and standards, and we are pleased that these results demonstrate the best possible level of safety and non-irritation of the formulation for our novel prodrug of THC, THCVHS,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bioscience. “It is important to evaluate the irritation potential of a drug formulation in order to avoid exposing humans to potentially irritating materials during clinical testing and/or approved use. The data from this study further underpins our confidence in our novel molecule, marking a key step forward as we prepare to enter the clinic later this year.”

EpiOcularTM is an in vitro eye irritation test alternative to animal (in vivo) testing using human epithelial cells in a 3D model which closely mimics the histological, morphological, biochemical, and physiological properties of the human corneal epithelium. EpiOcularTM has been used for many years by the industry as a non-animal in vitro alternative to the Draize test to assess irritation caused by materials in contact with the eye.

In vitro alternatives such as the EpiOcularTM assay, which strongly correlate to the Draize test, have become favored to avoid unnecessary harm to animals. The Draize test is an acute toxicity test devised in 1944 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which a test substance is applied to the eye or skin, most commonly of albino rabbits, and monitored for signs of erythema, redness, swelling, discharge, ulceration, hemorrhaging, cloudiness, or blindness in the tested eye.