 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

As of the previously announced expiration time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, a total of $4,219,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes (defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount and percentage of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Expiration Time that will be accepted for purchase by the Company (the “Eligible Notes”).

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal Amount Principal Amount Tendered
5.875% Senior Notes
due 2023 (the “Notes”) 		74348TAJ1 /
US74348TAJ16 		$290,000,000 $4,219,000

The consideration to be paid for the Eligible Notes is $1,042.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Eligible Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Eligible Notes, if any, from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date, which date is expected to be March 18, 2021.

The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the Information and Tender Agent for the Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, a copy of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or (866) 388-7452 (toll free), or via psec@dfking.com.

A copy of the Offer to Purchase is also available at the following web address:
https://dfking.com/psec/

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to buy the Notes is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as it may be amended or supplemented. The Tender Offer is not being made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. None of the Company or the Information and Tender Agent are making any recommendation as to whether or not holders should tender their Notes in connection with the Tender Offer.

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024
15.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Continuous Preferred Stock Offering Proceeds Exceed $50 Million Since Initial Closing
09.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023
09.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024
02.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024
18.02.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $25 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
16.02.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $50 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026

