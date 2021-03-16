Siyata Mobile Developing New Breed of First Responder Mission Critical Push to Talk Handsets Built with Softil’s MCX Enabling Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of POC (Push-To-Talk over Cellular) devices and cellular booster systems, and leading mission-critical communications (MCX/MCC) enabler Softil today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD technology will be used to develop a new innovative mission-critical communications push to talk (MCPTT) handset by Siyata.

The new MCPTT device will be fully ruggedized for use in the harshest environments and will enable primary first responders (police, fire, ambulance) to quickly connect on public cellular networks in North America and other international markets. The company also expects to extend its MCPTT market share in the utilities, transportation, waste management markets and more. Siyata expects to launch its first MCPTT device in the second half of 2021.

Marc Seelenfreund, Siyata’s CEO, comments: “As the MCPTT revolution takes hold across the globe, Siyata aims to better serve public agencies and private enterprises with our first innovative, mission critical push to talk device. This device will be built from the ground up using Softil’s BEEHD SDK allowing Siyata to be MCPTT enabled for leading cellular carriers both in North America and globally.”

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO, added, “We believe that Softil’s BEEHD technology is where the MCX revolution starts and is accelerating the roll out of new mission-critical communications networks and devices across the globe, enabling first responders in blue-light agencies to connect and work smarter. We believe that this new development with Siyata Mobile will provide agencies with a new, world class MCX device.”

Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world. Siyata also offers rugged handheld phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.