 

Safe-T & ImageWare Systems Introduce the First-Ever Biometric-Based Zero Trust Network Access Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced the availability of a joint Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in collaboration between its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., and  ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a provider of defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to data, products, services or facilities. The joint solution delivers the first ever biometric-based ZTNA solution.

The way business gets done has forever changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In years prior, most employees worked in an office environment with remote staff being the exception instead of the rule. Employees connecting to the corporate network in the office were under control of the organization, fully trusted and broadly granted access with just a username and password. 

Today, offices are distributed and remote, with access to an organization’s data resources      required from not only employees, but contractors, partners, and customers. This new office paradigm creates the need for different levels of trust across different users and connection types. Add in that software and services are now a mix of on-premises and cloud systems with the majority of access requests coming from remote, sometimes unknown, untrusted devices, and the complexity and risks of access control management are at unprecedented levels.

“To adequately safeguard corporate infrastructure in today’s dispersed work environment, companies require increased span across services, precise user identification, and a risk assessment of the connecting devices,” said Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder and VP Corporate Development at Safe-T. “This is something way beyond the scope of current remote access and authentication solutions like VPNs and passwords provide.”

The joint solution between Safe-T’s ZoneZero and ImageWare Authenticate addresses all access challenges with a simple and secure ZTNA solution. Before granting access, the solution collects and matches biometrics, either in cloud or on-premises, to ensure the user’s true identity. Once biometrically authenticated, the solution grants access on a need-to-know basis only while still providing users (managed and un-managed) fast and seamless access to the resources they need.

