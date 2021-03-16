Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 22, 2021, or any other date and time to which the Company extends such Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may or may not be extended, the “Expiration Time”). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer



Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal Amount 6.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") 74348TAS1 / US74348TAS15 $82,262,000

The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Time is $1,087.50, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein). The Company will purchase any Notes that have been validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions to the Tender Offer having been either satisfied or waived by the Company, promptly following the Expiration Time. Assuming the Tender Offer is not extended, the Company expects that the Tender Offer will settle and payment will be made on March 25, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”).

As described in the Offer to Purchase, tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to or at, but not after, the Expiration Time, unless the Company amends the Tender Offer, in which case the withdrawal rights may be extended as the Company determines, to the extent required by law. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. The Company may amend, extend or, subject to certain conditions and applicable law, terminate the Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion.

The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the Information and Tender Agent for the Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, a copy of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or (866) 388-7452 (toll free), or via psec@dfking.com.