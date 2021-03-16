 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:31  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 22, 2021, or any other date and time to which the Company extends such Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may or may not be extended, the “Expiration Time”). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal Amount
     
6.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") 74348TAS1 / US74348TAS15 $82,262,000

The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Time is $1,087.50, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein). The Company will purchase any Notes that have been validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions to the Tender Offer having been either satisfied or waived by the Company, promptly following the Expiration Time. Assuming the Tender Offer is not extended, the Company expects that the Tender Offer will settle and payment will be made on March 25, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”).

As described in the Offer to Purchase, tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to or at, but not after, the Expiration Time, unless the Company amends the Tender Offer, in which case the withdrawal rights may be extended as the Company determines, to the extent required by law. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. The Company may amend, extend or, subject to certain conditions and applicable law, terminate the Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion.

The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the Information and Tender Agent for the Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, a copy of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or (866) 388-7452 (toll free), or via psec@dfking.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024 NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023
15.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Continuous Preferred Stock Offering Proceeds Exceed $50 Million Since Initial Closing
09.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023
09.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024
02.03.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024
18.02.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $25 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
16.02.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $50 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.07.20
1.015
Prospect Capital WKN A0B746