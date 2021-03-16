 

Deer Horn Provides More Information on its Latest Tellurium Acquisition in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn Capital”) has provided further information on its acquisition of the Klondike tellurium-gold-silver property from Colorado Klondike LLC. The Klondike property is located in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains and was held previously by First Solar Inc., one of the world’s largest solar manufacturers, as a potential primary source of tellurium for the company’s cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar panels. First Solar discontinued their tellurium development program in early 2012 and sold the property to Colorado Klondike LLC.

“We have been in talks with Colorado Klondike for over two years to acquire this exceptional tellurium and precious metals prospect,” said Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “We have long wanted to add another top tellurium asset to augment our Deer Horn gold-silver-tellurium property in BC. The Klondike property not only holds great tellurium potential, it allows us to explore almost year-around.”

Docherty added: “We believe tellurium demand will increase significantly with the world’s push to renewable energy. As a result, stable domestic supplies of tellurium will become increasingly valuable.”

First Solar acquired Klondike because of the property’s exceptional tellurium grades. The Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines, reported on First Solar’s exploration at Klondike in the 2015 Colorado Mineral and Energy Industry Activities 2014-2015 publication. In particular, the CGS noted:

“Surface sampling by First Solar, Inc. in 2006 found very high tellurium grades of up to 3.3% (33,000 ppm), along with locally high gold grades. Tellurium grades at Klondike were the highest encountered in the company’s nationwide exploration program.”

Surface samples such as these are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

“For perspective on the tellurium grades at Klondike, the 2018 PEA for the Deer Horn Project noted a tellurium grade of 160 ppm for the indicated resource,” said Docherty. “Boliden’s Kankberg Mine in Sweden, one of the world’s leading primary tellurium producers, reports an average grade of 188 ppm.”

Klondike lies in a region containing several large and well-known mining districts. This area has produced millions of ounces of silver and gold as well as base metals. Creede, the largest volcanic-hosted epithermal silver-gold district in Colorado, is 45 miles (72 km) southwest of Klondike. The large Summitville mine, active into the 1990s, is 57 miles (92 km) to the southwest. Cripple Creek, still being mined by Newmont, has produced over 23 million ounces of gold since 1890 from a tellurium-rich, diatreme-hosted deposit and is 68 miles (110 km) northeast of Klondike.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deer Horn Provides More Information on its Latest Tellurium Acquisition in Colorado VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn Capital”) has provided further information on its acquisition of the Klondike tellurium-gold-silver property from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Deer Horn Acquires Option on Former First Solar Tellurium Property in Historic Colorado Mining District
19.02.21
Ford Motor Company’s New Membership in IRMA to Support Its $22B Electric Vehicle Commitment
17.02.21
Deer Horn Partner Cheona Metals Stakes Mineral Claims with Consent of Indigenous Nation in Northern British Columbia