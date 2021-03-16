 

Allterco Robotics US Names Home Automation Veteran as National Sales Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:35  |  34   |   |   

Tom Lenahan brings decades of expertise in smart home innovation to the Shelly US brand

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products, today announced Tom Lenahan has joined the company as National Sales Director. With more than 25 years in smart home automation as both an executive and entrepreneur, Lenahan is uniquely qualified to help build the network of Shelly distributors, OEM partners and installers across North America.

As organizations continue to invest in IoT and “smart” technology applications, many are looking for novel ways to maximize automation capabilities and enhance existing product lines. Shelly’s line of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors are uniquely designed to deliver the flexibility and connectivity needed to make home automation, smart buildings and IoT-based products a reality.

“I recognized the potential for Shelly products the very first time I came across the company. Unlike other offerings on the market today, this product line can deliver immediate value for organizations investing in smart automation capabilities. I’m excited to translate my understanding of market requirements into solutions that meet a wide array of customer demands and help Shelly become an industry leader in North America,” commented Lenahan.

Prior to joining the Allterco Robotics US team, Lenahan held executive sales positions at home automation heavyweights X-10 and Remotec Technology. He also built and sold two successful businesses including ZWaveProducts.com and a consulting business designed to help technology companies leverage smart home automation and IoT standards and bring products to market quickly. As Allterco continues to expand its brand presence among installers, distributors, and OEMs, Lenahan’s deep market experience will be invaluable to the organization as it grows.

“The market for home automation and smart building technology in North America is expanding exponentially as businesses recognize the value IoT technologies can bring to their bottom line. We needed a sales leader that is as invested in the industry’s ongoing growth as we are and could help us capitalize on the market opportunity,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “As a longtime proponent of home automation technology, Tom understands this market inside and out and has built a reputation as an innovator himself. We are thrilled to have him as a member of our growing US-based team.”

To learn more about the innovative line of Shelly products visit, http://shelly.cloud/.

About Allterco Robotics US 
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company’s line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly’s suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable.

A division of Allterco Robotics, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Allterco Robotics US products are available for direct consumer purchase and sold through distribution channels. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Julie Crotty
Attune Communications 
978-877-0053
julie@attunecommunications.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allterco Robotics US Names Home Automation Veteran as National Sales Director Tom Lenahan brings decades of expertise in smart home innovation to the Shelly US brandLAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin