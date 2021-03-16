 

Clikia's Maison Luxe Nears Agreement to Acquire Showroom in NYC's Famous Diamond District to Significantly Increase Revenues and Profitability

FORT LEE, NJ, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global high-end custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is excited to announce the drafting of a lease agreement (the “Agreement”) with Glore Jewelry to acquire a showroom in New York City’s famous “Diamond District” to drive significant growth in sales and improved profitability for the Company’s luxury high-end watch and jewelry business.

“This is the global epicenter of the high-end custom luxury watch and jewelry trade, and we plan to be positioned right in its heart,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia.

The Diamond District is an area in Manhattan on 47th Street, which is an east–west running street between First Avenue and the West Side Highway in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It represents one of the most important centers of the global diamond, jewelry, and luxury goods retail industry.

According to a Jane’s New York special, it is estimated that roughly $400 million in jewelry and diamond sales happen each day in this roughly one-block stretch in Manhattan.

Idnani added, “The lease has been drafted up and we are preparing to sign it, granting Maison Luxe a physical showroom, which will allow us to increase sales and benefit from the exposure that comes with having a presence on the big stage of the most significant luxury goods marketplace in the world.”

The Company will update shareholders further as events related to this Agreement unfold.

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

