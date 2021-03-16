Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Force Wealth Roundtable Forum with Goldman Small Cap Research  

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce, will participate in a “live” roundtable forum with Rob Goldman of Goldman Small Cap Research to discuss the science and clinical opportunities that underlie Sigyn Therapy, a novel blood purification technology designed to treat sepsis and other life-threatening conditions that stem from cytokine storm syndrome.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage therapeutic technology company headquartered in San Diego, California USA. Our focus is directed toward a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome and not addressed with an approved therapy. Our mission is to save lives.

Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. Cytokine storm syndrome is the hallmark of sepsis, which is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Virus induced cytokine storm (VICS) is associated with high mortality and is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Other therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to bacteria induced cytokine storm (BICS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, such as hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com

About Rob Goldman at Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman founded Goldman Small Cap Research in 2009. He leads the Firm's investment research strategy, and oversees a team of contractor analysts and editors, while serving as chief analyst. Rob has over 25 years of investment and company research experience as a senior research analyst and as a portfolio and mutual fund manager. During his tenure as a sell-side analyst, Rob was a senior member of Piper Jaffray's Technology and Communications teams. Prior to joining Piper, Rob led Josephthal & Co.'s Washington-based Emerging Growth Research Group. In addition to his sell-side experience Rob served as Chief Investment Officer of a boutique investment management firm and Blue and White Investment Management, where he managed Small Cap Growth portfolios and The Blue and White Fund. As an investment manager, Rob's model portfolio was once ranked the 4th best small cap growth performer in the U.S. by Money Manager Review.