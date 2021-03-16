Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (HLTT), Parent Company of Medi-Scan Inc., Announces Incorporation of a New Subsidiary Called RevHeart, Inc.

RevHeart’s research team is developing the ability to identify and track myocardial deformities to enable implementation of a therapy to ameliorate and potentially repair myocardial damage, which directly supports the Company’s ongoing efforts to develop a treatment for COVID-related heart muscle injury. Based on positive results to date, RevHeart has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled, "System, Method and Apparatus for Stimulating Cardiac Muscle Injury Recovery."

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (the “Company”), parent company of Medi-Scan, Inc., today announces the incorporation of a new subsidiary called RevHeart, Inc. The new subsidiary will conduct further research into finding a treatment for COVID-related heart muscle injury.

RevHeart will carry on this research and development program with a goal of developing a combination therapy as a method of treatment for the detected myocardial injury. This includes a combination of stem cell therapy and electromagnetic field therapy, known as "Entrainment." Entrainment works by linking the patient’s abnormal heart rhythm together with a normal heart rhythm and gently encouraging the damaged heart rhythm to revert to a more normal rhythm.

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) is a reporting public company. The Company had no business operations since April 25, 2015. On November 16, 2020, the Company acquired all of the capital stock of Medi-Scan Inc. in exchange for Series A Preferred Stock representing 97% of the equity in Healthtech Solutions (the "Share Exchange").

As a result of the Share Exchange, the Medi-Scan shareholders become the majority shareholders and have control of Healthtech Solutions. The acquisition of Medi-Scan was accounted for as a reverse merger effected by a share exchange.

The merger gives the Company potential access to capital in the public market. We intend to implement a three-prong business plan aimed at:

The creation and commercialization of cloud-based software for ultrasound scans, which delivers to a medical professional, at the point of patient care, data-driven quantifiable images. Imaging solutions will be carried out under the subsidiary, Medi-Scan; The development of cutting-edge medical therapies for the treatment of disease or injury, such as damage resulting from COVID-19 infection. The first of these opportunities is being developed under our RevHeart, Inc. subsidiary; and The acquisition or strategic investments in the medical, diagnostic or therapeutic opportunities of the healthcare industry.

