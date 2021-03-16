 

VerifyMe to Participate in M-Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced that VerifyMe President and CEO, Patrick White, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST, featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, VerifyMe will present along with other growth companies. On Thursday, March 18 at 3:30pm EST, VerifyMe’s Patrick White will participate in a Fireside Chat for a live 1-on-1 discussion with Maxim Group Research Analyst Jack Vander Aarde. You will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

To learn more about presenting and attending, sign up for M-Vest here: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

ABOUT M-VEST LLC
M-Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M-Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VerifyMe to Participate in M-Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer ProductsROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
VerifyMe Signs Exclusive Sales Agreement with Syntax For China
25.02.21
VerifyMe Appoints Proven Sales Leader David Sandello as Director of Sales & Business Development of North America
23.02.21
VerifyMe Awarded Initial Purchase Order for PPE Anti-Counterfeit Technology
19.02.21
VerifyMe Announces Exercise by Maxim of 100,000 Shares From Over-allotment Option
16.02.21
VerifyMe and INX International Expand Partnership and Execute a Supply Agreement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
20
VerifyMe Inc - Anbieter von Markenschutzfunktionen