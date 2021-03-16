VerifyMe to Participate in M-Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced that VerifyMe President and CEO, Patrick White, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST, featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, VerifyMe will present along with other growth companies. On Thursday, March 18 at 3:30pm EST, VerifyMe’s Patrick White will participate in a Fireside Chat for a live 1-on-1 discussion with Maxim Group Research Analyst Jack Vander Aarde. You will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

ABOUT M-VEST LLC

M-Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M-Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.