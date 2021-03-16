 

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Announces US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE American: AAU; TSX: AMM) ("Almaden", "AAU" or "the Company"), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 15,846,154 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 7,923,077 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of US$0.65 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.3 million in a registered direct offering. The common stock warrants will be immediately exercisable, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds of the offering for preparation and submission of applications for permits required to commence construction of the Ixtaca project, additional engineering work, exploration activities, legal and consulting costs, and for general working capital purposes.

This offering is being made in the United States only pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-252171) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on February 26, 2021. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. The Company also will file a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus dated February 25, 2021 on a non-offering basis with applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Copies of this supplement and base shelf prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

