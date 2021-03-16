Brain Scientific Announces Collaboration with JelikaLite in New Clinical Trial

The two neurology device companies will join forces in a clinical trial seeking to reduce the symptoms of autism in children

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc . (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, announces a collaboration with JelikaLite , a company developing Cognilum, a non-invasive wearable photobiomodulation device that is being developed to increase the well-being of children living with autism, through a clinical trial titled “Transcranial Photobiomodulation for Reducing Autism Symptoms in Children.”



In the clinical trial, brain treatments for children diagnosed with autism would be delivered through Cognilum, while Brain Scientific’s NeuroEEG, a wireless EEG device, will monitor brain activity. The clinical trial is designed to give researchers and clinicians an opportunity to potentially uncover new treatment options for reducing the symptoms children with autism experience.

Based in New York, JelikaLite was launched by a group of medical researchers and practitioners specializing in psychology, neurology and phototherapy. JelikaLite’s Cognilum device is being developed to deliver treatment through transcranial photobiomodulation; the science uses infrared light, delivered through LEDs, to reduce brain inflammation and increase brain connectivity while the embedded sensors collect additional physical data from the patient. JelikaLite’s software platform would then provide an assessment of the child and capture ongoing data from the wearable device. Through the use of the platform’s learning modules and input of qualitative information, along with data analysis, JelikaLite believes the platform will provide progress reports and personalized recommendations for each child’s individual treatment, including efforts to decrease symptoms such as tantrum reduction, to increase eye contact and to improve speech.

“JelikaLite is developing a system called Cognilum that combines a home-based therapeutic wearable device, which applies near-infrared light therapy and records physical measurements with an intelligent AI platform. It provides personalization through data collection, analysis and reporting to improve a child's autism symptoms through gains in communication and daily living skills,” said Katya Sverdlov, CEO of JelikaLite.