 

Daxor to Participate in the Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that President and CEO Michael Feldschuh will present at Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST.

Mr. Feldschuh will highlight the many recent accomplishments of the Company including accelerating revenue, groundbreaking research and product development, contracts with the US Department of Defense, grant funding through the NIH, and new prospective medical trials for the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in the management of critical care, COVID-19, and heart failure with leading institutions.

Investors can view Mr. Feldschuh’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Feldschuh following the conclusion of the conference.

Event: Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Virtual Conference
Date: March 17th -19th, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST
Register here.

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com.

About Daxor Corporation
Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com




15.03.21
DAXOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NOVEL FLUORESCENT TRACER AND PHASE-TWO US AIR FORCE CONTRACT AWARD OF $750,000 FOR POINT-OF-CARE OPTICAL BLOOD VOLUME ANALYZER
04.03.21
Daxor to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
26.02.21
Daxor Corporation Announces $0.48 Per Share NAV Increase and Files Annual Report for Fiscal 2020
19.02.21
DAXOR CORPORATION RECEIVES ISO 13485 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM CERTIFICATION FOR THE BLOOD VOLUME ANALYZER (BVA-100)