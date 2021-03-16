 

goeasy Ltd. Announces Inclusion in S&P/TSX Composite Index

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added by Dow Jones to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective March 22, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

“Our inclusion in the benchmark Canadian index reflects the strong value that has been created for shareholders over the past two decades,” said Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer, “While there is much to be proud of, we are truly just getting started. We are in the early stages of executing our long-term strategy to expand our range of products, develop our channels of distribution, increase our geographic footprint and deliver a best-in-class customer experience, as we continue on our journey to become the leading non-prime lender in Canada.”

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is considered the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets and consists of the 231 largest Canadian companies as measured by market capitalization and liquidity. goeasy is also included in the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index as a result of consistently increasing dividends for more than five consecutive years.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

