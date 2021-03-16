 

CROP.ZONE Extends Its Advisory Board With Hugo Schweers, Herbert Schmidt and Michael Feitknecht

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021   

CROP.ZONE GmbH (Aachen-Germany) is pleased to announce its advisory board's expansion with Hugo Schweers, Herbert Schmidt and Michael Feitknecht. The extended advisory board will help shape and guide the company's strategy, working closely with the leadership team to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Hugo Schweers holds a diploma degree in Agriculture from the Friedrich-Wilhelms-University in Bonn, Germany. Mr Schweers counts with a successful global career both in agriculture as well as pharmaceutical space. Grown-up on a farm, he is an insider in farming reality. In different roles, Mr Schweers has worked on the innovation and manufacturing side and marketing and distribution for international crop protection companies. In his last role, he set up the European, African and Middle East business for Nufarm Europe in Düsseldorf, including major company and portfolio acquisitions. Mr Schweers also has intimate experience with the inputs distribution channel, serving as an executive board member for Agravis.

Prof. Dr. Herbert Schmidt built his distinguished career in the financial sector. He held leadership positions at Dresdner Bank and Sparkasse Düren. At Sparkasse Düren Prof. Schmidt had the role of Member/Chairman of the Board for over 20 years. In 2008, Prof. Schmidt was appointed as an honorary professor at the University of Applied Sciences Aachen. Currently, Prof. Schmidt runs an advisory firm focused on supporting medium-sized enterprises in strategy and financing. 

Within the framework of the fenaco - CROP.ZONE collaboration, Michael Feitknecht, Head of Plant Production and member of the Board of Management at fenaco, accepted to take a seat on the Advisory Board of CROP.ZONE. Mr. Feitknecht holds an Agricultural Economics degree from Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule, Zürich, Switzerland. Mr Feitknecht grew up on a farm in the south of Switzerland and had over 15 years of experience working in Global agriculture, previously in various roles at Syngenta, and currently leading the plant production department of fenaco.

Lastly, Michiel de Jongh will continue to be a member of the advisory board as per the earlier announcement.

Dirk Vandhirtz comments: "CROP.ZONE is fortunate to have these industry insiders on its advisory board. We look forward to the exchanges on strategic topics with the help of these distinguished individuals, take the company to the next level".

For further information, please contact: CROP.ZONE GMBH 52076 Aachen Pascalstrasse 55 Germany +49 2408 59 80 333 | info@crop.zone | www.crop.zone

