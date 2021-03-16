 

Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor interest in gold remains high. When Wall Street is afraid, the world is dazzled by gold. That's what happened in August and September when COVID-19 panic pushed gold prices above $2,000 an ounce. Gold outperformed stocks during the volatile year of 2020, with gold prices rising 24.6%, compared with the 18.4% total returns delivered by the S&P 500 index. The World Gold Council reports inflows into gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds have offset weakness in all other sectors of the market affected by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A price level to consider is the 2011 record brought forward in time by inflation which calculates to be $2,184 per troy-ounce. If you believe the near-term outlook is scarier than the 2011 U.S. debt crisis, a reasonable target for late-2020 is $2,200-plus.  Investing in gold based on short-term prediction for stocks is sheer speculation. But investing a small amount in gold stocks or funds can be a valuable inflation hedge and portfolio diversifier.  An article in The Motley Fool said that investing in gold makes sense, specified why it has nothing to do with what's happening in the stock market. It said: "If all the gold mined in human history were melded together, it would fit into a cube of just 21 meters, or 69 feet, on each side. That's roughly enough to fill 3.7 Olympic-size swimming pools. Contrary to popular belief, though, the Earth actually has ample amounts of gold. It's just that mining it is incredibly difficult, and most sources don't contain enough gold to make mining cost-effective."  Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF) (TSX: CXB), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) (TSX: KL), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K), Sandstorm Gold Ltd.  (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL), YAMANA GOLD INC. (NYSE: AUY) (TSX: YRI).

The Motley Fool article continued: "Only 0.1% of mine prospects actually get developed into a mine. The exploration and development phases often take a decade or more before gold can actually be mined. Given the complexities of gold mining with current technology, the global supply remains limited, which keeps prices high. Overall, gold demand is pretty constant. Jewelry, which accounts for 50% of its use, tends to be a steady source of demand, though it obviously drops during economic downturns. Central banks and investors, including individuals and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), drive about 40% of demand, though of course this peaks during downturns. Since it's so difficult to discover and develop a gold source, mining activity doesn't respond quickly to price fluctuations, so the supply holds steady."

