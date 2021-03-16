U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on March 26, 2021, of all its outstanding 3.15% Senior Notes due April 26, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNP4) and Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 26, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNQ2). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 26, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.