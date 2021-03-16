 

U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

16.03.2021   

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on March 26, 2021, of all its outstanding 3.15% Senior Notes due April 26, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNP4) and Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 26, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNQ2). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 26, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.



