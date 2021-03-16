CURE Pharmaceutical Launches Psychedelic Oral Film Program Targeting the Treatment of Mental Health Disorders

Utilizing CURE’s patented oral film platform CUREfilm for precision dosing, the company intends to optimize the absorption and metabolism of psychedelic actives targeting clinical efficacy of both macrodosing and microdosing treatment regimens. CURE will use its DEA Schedule 1 license and cGMP-certified and FDA-registered facility providing a United States footprint for anticipated commercialization.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, announced today that it has launched a new initiative for the clinical development of psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for the treatment of various mental health disorders.

“Our specialty pharmaceutical pipeline is robust, protected by our IP and differentiated relative to others developing psychedelics,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE. “Through innovation and selective diversification, we are confident that these new psychedelic programs and our corresponding product development efforts will open many doors to research advancement and new patient solutions. These programs not only broaden our internal pipeline but are also reflective of CURE’s focus on treatments for critical disease states including central nervous system disorders, viral infections, and now the serious burden of mental health disorders as well.”

Ongoing research, which has been active for decades, continues to showcase a growing body of evidence in support of psychedelics as effective treatments for mental health disorders such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, and anxiety. For example, in 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized the potential benefits of MDMA by assigning a Breakthrough Therapy Designation to an MDMA-assisted therapy to treat PTSD. In 2019, The Johns Hopkins University launched the “Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research.”

“We are dedicated to applying our film technology to leading compounds in high-impact, unmet need areas. Advancing these psychedelic product development programs helps ensure our end-goal of targeting those patients who would have otherwise been left without an important treatment option. We plan to advance our programs in a strategic, thoughtful, and fiscally-responsible way,” said Jonathan Berlent, CURE Chief Business Officer.