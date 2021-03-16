Boyne Resorts Implements Agilysys Point of Sale & Cloud-Native Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering

Boyne Resorts is a collection of mountain and lakeside resorts, ski areas, and attractions spanning from British Columbia to Maine. The company owns and operates eleven properties and an outdoor lifestyle equipment/apparel retail division with stores in cities throughout Michigan. An industry leader in multiple U.S. regions, Boyne Resorts operations include snow sports and year-round mountain recreation, golf, an indoor waterpark, spas, food and beverage, lodging and real estate development.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Boyne Resorts has implemented the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of modern POS solutions for its sport and leisure resorts to improve guest service and optimize operations while promoting social distancing through contactless self-service options.

When searching for the perfect partner to help deliver a superior F&B guest experience across multiple venues and locations, Boyne implemented Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex on-premise solutions for fast, efficient server-facing table and mobile tablet solutions. IG OnDemand SaaS allows guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device (phone, tablet, laptop), scan a QR code on the InfoGenesis check to initiate payment, and collect their order at pick-up counters enjoying a contactless dining experience. As a result, Boyne Resorts can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Agilysys,” said Dan Beeler, CIO at Boyne Resorts. “Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our fast-paced service delivery requirements across all of our resort properties while protecting the health and safety of our staff and guests is a winning combination.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. With support for Windows, Android and iOS devices, InfoGenesis provides strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support to help drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.