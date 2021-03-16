 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Green Minerals AS updates on production timeline

Seabird Exploration’s subsidiary Green Minerals AS today updates on the timeline for its marine minerals production system. The Company expects the production system to be ready to commence pilot production in 2026. A presentation at the Fearnley Securities Marine Minerals conference today will be made available on www.greenminerals.no before the conference starts at 14:00 CET. Green Minerals is expected to start trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on or about 23 March (ticker code: GEM).


For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075


