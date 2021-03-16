 

MedolifeRx Announces Results From Efficacy Test on Polarization Technology Showing 497 Percent Increase in Efficacy of API When Polarized

BURBANK, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today results from an independent efficacy test conducted on the Company’s polarization technology where the subject compound showed an increased efficacy of 497 percent when compared to its non-polarized counterpart, validating the polarization technology that is being used in most of Medolife’s clinical programs and consumer products.

The aim of the study was to compare the efficacy of polarized and non-polarized Mitragyna speciosa, more commonly known as Kratom. Kratom is a natural ingredient that has been used in herbal medicine since at least the 19th century and more recently has seen an increase in interest as a potential alternative medical treatment to control withdrawal symptoms and cravings caused by addiction to opioids or to other addictive substances such as alcohol. The study measured the Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production levels in primary human fibroblast cells and that data was used to validate the effectiveness of polarization in cellular functions. Fibroblasts were plated in 96 well plates at 10,000 cells per well and were treated for 24 hours, allowing research as to the percentage change between polarized and non-polarized versions of Kratom.

The results showed that polarization of Kratom demonstrates sufficient polarizability, which is the ability of compounds to absorb photon emission through electromagnetic resonance. The ATP production in the primary human fibroblast cells of the Polarized Kratom sample is 497 percent higher than the Non-Polarized Kratom sample.

The study is important to the Company’s overall pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product research and development programs as most of the Company’s products utilize the polarization technology, which was designed to increase the potency of single molecules and complex compounds. This study further validates the technology and positions the Company for further research to increase the effectiveness of various APIs, decreasing side effects of harsh compounds as well as the raw material input of medicines and nutraceutical products.

