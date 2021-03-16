 

Global Fintech Provider Nuvei Joins the American Gaming Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Nuvei’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Neil Erlick, appointed to board of directors

WASHINGTON and MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces it has joined the American Gaming Association (AGA). The AGA is the premier national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry.

Nuvei’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Neil Erlick, will serve on the AGA board of directors, offering unique insights to the industry’s work on advancing payment modernization opportunities in gaming. In addition to serving as a board member, Nuvei will also be actively involved in AGA task forces, most significantly the Payments Modernization working group.

“We are excited to collaborate with the AGA and are confident that our participation will further expand our growth in the U.S. iGaming market. Playing an active role in ensuring that industry collaborators are up to speed with technological advances is very important to us,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “As innovative leaders committed to the success of online gaming operators, we find it our responsibility to ensure regulatory bodies are fully aware of what payment tech is capable of in encouraging responsible wagers, fighting fraud, and equipping merchants and players alike with the necessary tools to ensure fast and secure transactions.”  

Recently announcing its ongoing growth in the U.S. iGaming industry, Nuvei has onboarded operators from all online gaming sectors. With the market growing exponentially, Nuvei was swift to obtain licensing in multiple states with many more on the way. This ensures U.S. iGaming operators experience the same innovation and seamless payments that their European counterparts have enjoyed for nearly two decades. The next natural step was to further participate in relevant discussions with advocates such as the AGA, who are equally committed to the business success, legislative, and regulatory issues of those that drive the iGaming industry.

“We are excited to welcome Nuvei and their industry expertise to the AGA family,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO at AGA. “The AGA is focused on helping the industry recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on gaming. As an industry and an association, we are stronger when we’re working together. With the help of members like Nuvei, we can accelerate our recovery.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the potential opportunities arising from Nuvei’s association and participation with the AGA. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations dated March 10, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations
PR@nuvei.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Fintech Provider Nuvei Joins the American Gaming Association Nuvei’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Neil Erlick, appointed to board of directorsWASHINGTON and MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Nuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
Nuvei to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 10, 2021
23.02.21
Nuvei Accelerates Expansion in the US iGaming Market
18.02.21
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference