 

DarkPulse Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Chief Operating Officer

Ken Davidson brings both public and private sector experience to DarkPulse as the Company expands operations

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewables today announced the appointment of Kenneth Brooks Davidson as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Davidson, having served in multiple senior leadership roles across a broad range of major projects in both Public and Private companies in the Health, Safety, Security and Environmental space, brings over 37 years of key account, business development, operations and project management experience to DarkPulse. His experience includes major oil, gas, maritime, aviation and pipeline construction, recovery, and repair, projects up to 1.5 Billion in value with over 1000 employees on Shell and Chevron, major projects.

“As the Company continues to rapidly evolve from a research and development focus into sales manufacturing and distribution Ken brings the necessary knowledge and experience to lead this transition” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “Having an experienced executive like Ken to help with both short and long term operational goals allows for business continuity as the company continues to build out its executive team.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse , Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

Wertpapier


04.03.21
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
18.02.21
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & Renewable Energies