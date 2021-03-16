DarkPulse Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Davidson, having served in multiple senior leadership roles across a broad range of major projects in both Public and Private companies in the Health, Safety, Security and Environmental space, brings over 37 years of key account, business development, operations and project management experience to DarkPulse. His experience includes major oil, gas, maritime, aviation and pipeline construction, recovery, and repair, projects up to 1.5 Billion in value with over 1000 employees on Shell and Chevron, major projects.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewables today announced the appointment of Kenneth Brooks Davidson as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

“As the Company continues to rapidly evolve from a research and development focus into sales manufacturing and distribution Ken brings the necessary knowledge and experience to lead this transition” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “Having an experienced executive like Ken to help with both short and long term operational goals allows for business continuity as the company continues to build out its executive team.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

